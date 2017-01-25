New Games Afternoon at Age Concern Costa Blanca

Starting on Friday 3rd February, Age Concern Costa Blanca will every Friday starting at 2 pm be open to people who want to socialise and join in games of Cribbage or Dominoes , whilst enjoying a cup of tea or coffee.

If you are interested come along to our centre at C/Paganini s/n, Urb. La Siesta

03184 Torrevieja or ring 966 786 887 for more details

The Fantastic Reef Band

The Reef Band have a gig on February 4th at Casa Ventura, San Louis, Torrevieja in aid of Age Concern at 8pm.

Tickets cost €5 and a raffle will be held in support of Age Concern Costa Blanca

If you are interested contact The Reef Band on their facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/reef.fans/) to reserve tickets at €5.00, payable at the door on the night