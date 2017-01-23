KENYA TAKE FIRST THREE IN SANTA POLA

Kenyan athlete Peter Kirui has won the 28th edition of the International Half Marathon Villa de Santa Pola in a time of 1 hour and 55 seconds. His country woman Antonina Kwambi was the winner of the women’s category

Kirui has not able to beat the record of 1 hour and 15 seconds set in 2012 by Vicent Yator becaue of the blustery winds.

Daniel Ñuindi was second, with 1 hour, 2 minutes and 29 seconds, and third James Kipsang, with 1 hour 2 minutes and 58 seconds while in the womens race British athlete Lillan Partdrige came third, in 1 hour, 12 minutes and 13 seconds.

Over 7,200 athletes took part in the race.