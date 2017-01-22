SEPRONA FINDS 32 VIOLATIONS IN LOCAL ANIMAL SHELTERS

The Nature and Animal Protection Service of the Civil Guard, Seprona, has recently carried out a series of inspections in 17 local animal centres, 11 of which have been issued with a total of 32 violations.

The inspections were carried out between 9 and 13 January in Monóvar, Ibi, Guardamar del Segura, Altea, El Verger, Elche and Orihuela.

The most common infraction found was the absence of the correct municipal licenses although the lack of an adequate system of booing animals in and out came a close second. There were only minor problems noted with regard to animal care.

A spokesman said that in the centres inspected the majority of animals found were dogs of which there were approximately 500. There were also cats, a goat, fish, rabbits, parakeets, Vietnamese pigs, guinea pigs, lovebirds, a land turtle, water turtles, lemurs, chimpanzees, guinea pigs, black mangabeys, Borneo orangutans, white hand gibbons and common titan monkeys.