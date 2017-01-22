HONDA CR-V NAMED DIESEL CAR USED 4X4 OF THE YEAR

Honda’s reputation for reliability, quality and value for money has seen the brand’s CR-V crossover named Used 4×4 of the Year by leading motoring magazine Diesel Car.

The spacious and superbly equipped compact SUV took the title after a panel of expert judges weighed up the best buys in the secondhand car market as part of the title’s annual Used Car Awards.

Examples of the CR-V built between 2007 and 2012 stood out, beating a raft of much newer competitors and premium brand alternatives to the accolade.

The judges were impressed by the CR-V’s all-round ability, appeal and equipment levels, as well as its value on the used car market and bulletproof record for dependability.

Ian Robertson, Editor and Publisher of Diesel Car, which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, said: “The Honda CR-V may be older than many of the cars in this year’s honours list but this is a reflection on how highly we rate it. It’s incredibly practical and spacious and a real second-hand bargain.”

He added: “Good secondhand 4x4s rarely come cheap, but the Honda CR-V is a steal when you consider the vast amount of kit and the sheer amount of space on offer.”

Phil Webb, Head of Cars at Honda UK said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this award as the ownership experience of our used car customers is incredibly important to us.”

Hundreds of Honda Approved Used Cars are available through the brand’s nationwide network of dealers and can be searched at www.usedcars.honda.co.uk

Buying a quality assured Honda through the brand’s official used car scheme offers additional peace of mind and a range of added benefits including complimentary five-day drive away insurance.