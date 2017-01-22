GUARDIA TO RECEIVE LESSONS IN VALENCIANO

An agreement has been signed between the government delegate in Valencia, Juan Carlos Moragues and the Minister of Education, Vicent Marzà in which members of the Civil Guard and the National Police stationed in Valencia are to receive language classes in Valenciano.

The measure aims to provide training so that the police can in future serve in either of the two official languages enshrined in the Valencian Community Statute.

A spokesman said that the Government are also to promote the use and teaching of Valenciano amongst members of the General Administration of the State and as such courses will be arranged in the near future.

Marzà said that reports on the implementation of the European Charter on Minority Languages which suggest that “the central government is not doing enough in the area, in terms of promoting the Valencian language, are nonsense.”

Marzà also criticised the fact that “the Council of Official Languages has not met for many years. It is a state body approved by a Royal Decree in 2007 and as such it should meet on a regular basis.”