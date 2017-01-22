EUROGOLF TOFFS

On Tuesday 17th January 77 golfers braved the elements and played in the weekly Toffs Stableford competition.

Although it started off quite mild the wind got up and was absolutely freezing. So much so a few people didn’t finish. Anyway the results were as follows Cat 1 (0-14) 1st Fred Reeve 34 2nd Franz Berndt 33 3rd Bob Buckeridge 33 Cat 2 (15-19) 1st Clive Peck 31 c/b 2nd Ian Turner 31 3rd Gary Grierson 31 Cat 3 (20-24) 1st Gordon Bourne 34 2nd John Holland 32 3rd Kern Brett 31 Cat 4 (25-36) 1st Sue Pegg 35 2nd Lauraine Walker 33 3rd Kevin Bonser 32 Overall Toffs winner Sue Pegg Best front 9 Claire Daye Gretton 19 best back 9 Norman Wood 22 NTP´s 5th Kevin Bonser 11th Jan Shorley 12th in 2 George McCallum 15th Clive Horne 17th Morag Turner Football draw Ken Enever Tony Stanley Bev Evans David Gregson and Mary Sanderson.

Unfortunately Thursdays Eurogolf was rained off.

If you would like to play with Eurogtolf on Tuesdays and Thursdays at La Marquesa please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk