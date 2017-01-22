EL PLANTIO2 GOLF SOCIETY

Threatening rain clouds seemed to by-pass El Plantio 9 Hole Golf Course for the Team Texas Scramble on 17th January. 24 players in 6 teams of 4 played in one of the best liked team competitions.We had a most unusual occurence of 2 teams tying for 1st place both with a net handicap over 4 players of 4.57 shots had to be decided on the best score over the last six holes.

Nearest the pins : Hole 2, Lyn Young – Hole 4, Michel Goujon.

3rd Place -Ray Housley, Rod Loveday, Mike Davies, Dave Southwell – 47.45 shots.

2nd Place – John O’Brien, Martin Rickman, Bryan Watson, Ken Green – 46.43 shots.

1st Place – Henry Mellor, Claude De Wamme, Alan Robinson, Lyn Young – 46.43 shots on C/B .

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are ver competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann