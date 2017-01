If you are a resident of the Orihuela Costa you should book your place now for the BREXIT Conference that will be taking place on 1st February in the Playa Flamenca Town Hall at 11am.

It will be presented by the British Consul in Alicante, Sarah-Jane Morris.

Places are limited and almost certain to be in demand so book your seat now by either

calling the Town Hall on 966 76 00 00 ext 24 or emailing: residentes@orihuela.es