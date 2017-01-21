POLICIA LOCAL COMMEMORATE 183 YEARS OF SERVICE TO TORREVIEJA

Torrevieja Local Police celebrated the 183rd anniversary of their founding with an act of remembrance that, despite the intense cold and wind, took place outside the main police headquarters on Tuesday evening.

The mayor, Jose Manuel Dolon, addressed the officers saying that he was determined to solve any conflicts that they are currently experiencing, some of which are already well in hand. He said that he was certain that the problems of the police force “will be overcome because we share the same common goals of serving the people, thanks to the commitment and dedication of the public service agents.”

The commemoration began with a tribute to the officers who had been killed in service, the mayor then laid a wreath at the feet of the statue of the Guardian Angel before presenting distinctions and awards to those officers who have 25, 30 and 35 years of service with the force.

Hymns were sung by the Ricardo Lafuente choir who were accompanied by the Union Musical Torrevejense.

This year Police Day coincided with the date on which the oldest reference of the force can be found in Torrevieja. On 17th January 1834 the Urban Militia was born which, in the words of the mayor, “has today become an essential service for the security and well-being of the torrevejenses. A service that was born with 21 agents and which now exceeds 160.”