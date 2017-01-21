PEUGEOT’S AWARD-WINNING ALL-NEW 3008 SUV LANDS ON UK ROADS

PEUGEOT’s All-New 3008 SUV arrives on UK roads

Dealers attending the PEUGEOT Dealer conference at Arena MK drove away the new model in convoy

Latest generation of PEUGEOT’s unique i-Cockpit® available across the All-New 3008 SUV range

PEUGEOT’s All-New 3008 SUV officially hit UK roads as the first 200 models arrived at the PEUGEOT Dealer conference at Arena MK, Milton Keynes.

Dealers at PEUGEOT’s conference drove away the All-New 3008 SUV model in convoy following the close of the event, with the visual spectacle neatly captured by drone footage.

The All-New 3008 SUV received rave reviews following its European launch during the latter half of 2016, and has already established the brand as a key competitor in the compact SUV segment.

Primed and ready for the UK, the All-New 3008 SUV demonstrates the latest in its unique i-Cockpit® interior design, recognised by the automotive industry as one of the most advanced technological packages currently available after it scooped the ‘Technology Award’ at the 2017 What Car? Car of the Year Awards ceremony held earlier this month.

The new i-Cockpit® design places key instrumentation in the driver’s eyeline for a safer and more engaging driving experience, as well as adding to the overall ambience of an already premium interior.

What Car? and Thatcham Research also commended the All- New PEUGEOT 3008 SUV with its Safety Award, owing to its standard autonomous emergency braking (AEB), speed limit recognition and blind spot warning system.