TORREVIEJA TO OPEN PAVILION CECILIO GALLEGO TO HOMELESS

The Torrevieja council has said that it will open up the Pavilion Cecilio Gallego sports centre to the homeless during the anticipated ‘cold snap’ so that they do not have to sleep on the streets.

The Local Police recently carried out a census which suggests that there are approximately 100 people sleeping rough and with the temperatures expected to fall to zero degrees the town’s Security Council met suggested the measure to members of the Municipal Services on Monday.

It is understood that a number of other charitable organisations such as Solidarity Foods, the Red Cross and Reach Out will also been involved in the support process which will be made much easier and much more efficient by consolidating all of the homeless in one place.

The centre will be open from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, Tuesday until Saturday. The doors will close at midnight and will reopen at 6am in the morning.

A Civil Protection unit consisting of fifteen volunteers and three vehicles will process those who wish to use the centre which it is understood will also provide camp bed facilities and food.

Spokesman Councillor Manzanares says that the City Council does not want to be “alarmist” but in view of the weather forecast which suggests long periods of intense and persistent rains accompanied by cold, frost and strong winds, the centre will at least provide somewhere that they can shelter.

Torrevieja currently lacks a hostel for the homeless with many spending their nights in ATMs, parks, abandoned homes or unfinished constructions.

In recent years, the Red Cross and the City Council have introduced campaigns to support these homeless people although the lack of a shelter has been under debate for some time.