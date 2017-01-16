THE PLAZA GOLF SOCIETY @ THE ALEHOUSE

Well what a windy day that was, with tough conditions at La Finca we still saw some great scores and 2 members got a 2, captain Simon lee and Spicer took the 2’s pot home, sharing the 58€ pot.

Our nearest the pins were sponsored by The Alehouse and Phil de Lacy took hole 3, Hole 6 was Captain Simon Lee, Hole 13 was Nick Spicer and hole 16 Kevin Harmison. Al collecting a bar tab for 12.50€ to spend at the Alehouse. Bob kemp won a bottle of wine for shot of the day by hitting his 3 wood into the tree splitting it in half, making it a treewood!!

Our best lady was Debra Rose and our last place was Richard Allen scoring an impressive 14 points!!!! Our guests saw Jack coming in 2nd with 17 points collecting wine and golf balls and our 1st place guest saw Phil Wright coming in with 20 points collecting golf balls and wine.

Our members saw some impressive scores considering the conditions with Christian Attwood coming in 3rd with his handicap of 17 coming in with 32 points collecting 40€.

Steve Higgins on his home course scored an amazing 32 points beating Christian on count-back with his handicap of 9 collecting 40€ . Our winner was our best golfer in the society playing from scratch winning with an astounding 36 points saw Kevin Harmison collecting 60€ . Well done to all.

Our next event is at Las Colinas, 60€ for members to include, drink at course, Buggy and driving range and prize fund. If you wish to join us for this event please email us at theplazagolfsociety@gmail.com or pop into The Alehouse, Ground floor Villamartin Plaza, or visit our Facebook page.