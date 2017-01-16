ORBA WARBLERS REPORT

This week twenty two Members travelled to the well loved Escorpion and found the course in excellent condition to everyone’s delight. The greens although fantastic were a little quick for some of us !!!!!

This week we had just one division with one to five places. The winner and handling the greens better than most was Steve Davis (Hcap 12.3) with 34pts, second with 33pts on countback was Chris Williamson (Hcap 8.7) from Steve Robinson (Hcap 6.1) also with 33pts. Sylvia Mortensen (Hcap 20.7) was fourth with 31pts and in fifth spot was Stafford Pemberton (Hcap 22.2) on countback with 30pts.

On the difficult greens only one star Allan Wilson achieved the only two from a geenside bunker with a super shot, well done Allan “i couldn’t be more pleased for you”.

The two nearest the pin winners were Glynn Braidley on hole 6 and Chris Hoare on hole 13. The football card winner was Paddy Kenmore with West Ham. Well done to all our winners today.

Next week Wednesday 25th January the Warblers are back to Alicante for a stableford competition. First tee is 9-20am so please arrive by 8-35am for registration.

Guests are welcome subject to availability and current handicap certificate. To book please contact David at dr.knight1207@googlemail.com or phone 634307407.

David