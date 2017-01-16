MONTE FAIL TO CLOSE GAP IN 8-GOAL THRILLER

CD Montesions 4-4 CD Benijofar … By Andrew Atkinson

With 57 goals between them going into the Segunda Regional Grupo 16 game CD Montesinos and CD Benijofar entertained a crowd of over 300 spectators at The Municipal Stadium – in a eight goal 4-4 thriller.

Visitors and second placed CD Benijofar took the lead from the penalty spot – with third placed CD Montesinos levelling – when Alfredo netted a spot-kick. With the interval approaching Macan gave Monte a 2-1 lead.

Benijofar – who had bagged 20 goals going into the fixture – netted three goals in a second half purple spell to lead 4-2.

Never-say-die Montesinos reduced the arrears to 4-3, when Carlos Ventura netted. And, in the wake of CD Benijofar being reduced to 10 men after a sending off, Montesinos’ striker and leading goalscorer Auren put the home side level at 4-4, netting the club’s 41st goal of the season. Montesinos failed to clinch all three points with Auren missing goalscoring opportunities – that cost them closing the gap in the promotion race.

CD Montesinos face league leaders CD Murada in a crunch game over the weekend of January 28-29 – in what could be definitive game come the end of the season – with Monte trying to plug the four point gap at the top.

CD Montesinos: Dani, Manu, Fernando, Auren, Fran, Alfredo, Carlos Lorente, Carlos Ventura, Dimitri, Joao, Macan. Subs: Aitor Gonzales, Juannes, German, Coco, Dario. Scorers: Alfredo (P), Maccan, Carlos Vantura, Auren.

*SPORTING Orihuela thrashed bottom club Todo Deporte 8-0 – with Todo languishing at the foot of the table, having conceded 73 goals, and chalking up a paltry single point to date.

CFP Orihuela ground out a 2-1 away win at FB Redovan ‘B’, with RP Orihuela and Deportivo Orihuela sharing the points in a goalless draw.

A top of the table clash sees CD Murada travel to CD Benijofar this weekend (January 22). Fourth placed Callosa Deportivo ‘B’ look set to leap-frog CD Montesinos in the league placings, with a game at struggling Todo Deporte. RP Orihuela host Grupo Caliche; CFP Orihuela host Atl. Orihuela; and FB Redovan ‘B’ travel to Deportivo Orihuela.