SALLY TRIUMPHS AGAIN IN THE MONTGO STABLEFORD COMPETITION

On Friday 13th January Montgo Golf Society played a stableford competition at Oliva Nova, kindly sponsored by Richard Fox. The course has now returned to it’s former glory with lush fairways and fast but true greens, however the loss of even more trees during the recent storms, added to the palm trees lost to the dreaded beetle, has given the course an open look that is crying out for more planting. Hopefully the maintenance staff will be able to get additional trees planted during the spring. On a day when the UK was receiving dire weather warnings we were welcomed to Oliva Nova by a beautifully bright and breezy morning, the only complaint being from the groups starting on the 10th who had to tee off in to the sun. Time for a reality check guys!!!!

This was our first individual competition of the year, however it was one of last year´s top performers who again took the honours. Sally Cottrell was the star of the show one again with an exceptional 38 points off 20.6, reducing her handicap in to the “teens” in the process. In second place was Peter Kneebone who, despite a long layoff over Christmas, gave a ball striking master class to record a score of 35 points off 4.6 without holing a significant putt all day. This pushed John Snelling, with an equally impressive 35 points off 10.8, in to third place on countback.

There were three nearest the pins, for the tee shot´s on the par three 3rd and 16th, and nearest the pin in two on the difficult par three 6th. This forced players who would normally lay up to go for the green and, as Richard had chosen the ditch protecting the green as the charity forfeit, added considerably to our charity funds. Nearest the pins on the 3rd and the 6th went to Gerian Van Ooijen, who also struck the ball superbly all day to fully justify her prizes, and Steve Crossan took the 16th. There was just one “2” recorded, and that went to Simon Fox for what, according to his brother Richard, turned out to be his only decent shot of the day!

Our next event is on the 27th January, when we will be playing a stableford competition at Oliva Nova sponsored by Denise Cooper. Guests are welcome, subject to availability and a current handicap certificate, and should register by visiting the website at www.montgogolfsociety.net and completing an online booking form.