EURONICS DART RESULTS THURSDAY 12TH JANUARY BY SIMONE DE LACY

This week sees a change at the top of the leader board with the Jackals making it to the top spot after their win over the Hen’s Teeth Coqs. The Hub only managed a draw against the Porters but they still have a game in hand as have Massey’s, so the Jackals spot at top will be short-lived, whatever the outcome. Meanwhile, the PD Queens were delighted to secure their first win of the season in a hard and long fought battle with the Hellraisers!

Featured Match: El Capitan v Tavern Oldies

Unfortunately, the Tavern Oldies could only come with 5 players and El Capitan were under strength due to illness and were lacking their hot-shots John Walker and Mark Filer.

1st Triples went to El Capitan Jim Storey, Aroldas and David vs Paul, Stuart and Graham. With Jim S scoring 100 and Aroldas with 140 and an 80 (T16-D16) game shot.

2nd Triples: El Capitan went 2 up with Mel, Edmundas and Jim W beating Ian and Kevin with Ian hitting 100 and 95 for Tavern and Mel with D16 for game shot.

3rd Triples went to Tavern Oldies Paul, Stuart and Graham vs David, Den and Aroldas. With Ian hitting 156 for Tavern earning him MOTM for the Oldies.

The 1st pairs was Edmundas and Jim W vs Ian and Graham. The Tavern pair winning with scores of 140 and 74 game shot from Graham.

2nd Pairs went to El Capitan pair of Jim S and Mel vs Stuart and Kevin, with Jim S scoring 100 and Mel with 133 and 56 game shot.

3rd pairs went to El Capitan pair David and Aroldas against Paul of Tavern who played very well on his own.

1st singles went to El Capitan’s Edmundas with scores 133×2 and a 36 game shot vs Stuart.

2nd singles went to Tavern Oldies’ Graham with 100×2 and a 42 game shot vs David.

3rd singles went to El Capitan Jim W who beat Paul to make it 6-2.

4th single saw Aroldas vs Ian with Ian scoring 100,95 – Aroldas came out on top with 140 and a D16 game shot.

5th singles was Mel Vs Kevin. Although Mel had a score of 133 he lost out to Kevin and the last singles saw Jim S vs Stuart with Jim hitting a 180 (MOTM for El Capitan) and 68 game shot to make final score 8-4 to the home side. Thanks to The Tavern Oldies for a good evening.

Report by Aroldas Klimonis

El Capitan take on the Tavern Oldies

Men’s and Ladies Singles Competitions.

Although originally scheduled for next week, the completion has been put back until 2nd Feb. All captains have been sent the registration form. The deadline for entry and fees to Euronics is Friday 20th January. The draw will take place at the Junction on Wednesday 25th January should anyone want to come and observe.