ROJALES NETBALL IN THE PINK

Rojales Netball Club finished 2016 by taking part in a Charity Pink Weekend at La Manga Sports Club. Fifteen teams entered this charity event and Rojales came runners-up. A great effort by all the team and the champagne flowed freely that evening. And to put an end to the first half of the season the Club purchased sweatshirts for all its members and presented them at their Christmas party.

Its now a New Year with lots to look forward to and Rojales are recruiting new players. If you are aged 14+ and one of those ladies that wants to get fit but hates the idea of the gym then a team sport is for you. I know the nights are dark and cold but you will feel much better after a run around!

We are a friendly and sociable mix of ladies, both in age and ability but with sport as our common interest. If you would like to join us we are in Quesada, next to the Norwegian School, on a Tuesday from 7pm-8.30pm or for further details contact Claire on 680 300 637.