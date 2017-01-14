ROCKETS GOLF SOCIETY

The first game of 2017 was played at our home course Vistabella which was in very good condition, with excellent fast running greens. Looking at the low scoring, our members did not take advantage of it. Small turnout on this very cold and miserable day could have had an effect on the scoring.

Winner of the Gold Category Mick Hithersay, followed in Second place Rob Swift and in Third place Arfer Williams.

Winner of the Silver Category Geoff Wild, with Rocket Ron in Second place, and Paul Mutter in third.

Only one Nearest the Pin green was hit by Terry Naylor who also won Best Guest 36 pts The Longest Drive was won by Stuart Munro

We returned to Charlies Bar after the game for “Roxys” famous chips and Sarnies. Thanks to Charlie.

Next game at Roda Golf on Tuesday 24th January Tee off 10.00am Be at the course by 09.15am

Anyone who would like tp join our Friendly Society or just play a game with us whilst on Vacation give Ron a ring on 678 849 142 or email sanmigron@gmail.com.