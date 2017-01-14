PRESCRIPTION CHARGES UNDER REVIEW

Ministry of Health considering increase in prescription charges

The Minister of Health, Social Services and Equality, Dolors Montserrat, announced last Monday that she wants to increase the prescription charges for retirees who are in receipt of higher pensions.

In an interview with RNE-Ràdio 4 she stated that he wants to “review” the payments for retirees who receive a pension of between 18,000 and 100,000 euros. “We should adjust it rather better than is currently the case. Those who are better off should pay more, “said the minister, criticising the fact that a person with an income of 18,001 euros pays exactly the same as one who receives 100,000 euros per annum.

In the Valencian Community, those with an income of less than 18,000 euros are exempt from the payment for their prescription medicines, after charges were abolished by the Ministry of health.

Thos with an income of between 18,000 and 100,000 per annum are currently paying 18 euros whilst those above 100,000 euros pay a maximum of 60 euros. Montserrat added that in the last legislature the PP made the charge more fair and balanced.

However the Regional Minister for Health, Consellera Carmen Montón, urged Ms Montserrat “to completely abolish charges for prescriptions rather than establishing a new payment structure.

“That one of the first proposals launched by the new minister is this review of charges, says a lot for the intentions of her department and here in the Valencian Community we will work toward having all charges completely abolished” said Montón.