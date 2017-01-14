PADDYS POINT GS

Our first outing of the year was to Las Colinas where the lightning fast greens proved to be a problem for most of us. The scoring wasn’t great but, as usual, we all enjoyed our game and the nice weather. Thank you Las Colinas and we look forward to returning in July for the Pub Championship. We were well looked after once again by the Staff at Paddy’s Point, thank you.

PRESIDENT’S DAY is on 8th February at La Finca so please get your name down as this one is very popular. Please also get your name down for CAPTAIN’S DAY on 12th April as this one fills up fast.

NEAREST THE PIN Hole 5 Martin Fitzpatrick, Hole 7 Ollie Hynes, Hole 10 Joe Kernan, Hole 14 Sean McCarthy, Hole 17 Martin Fitzpatrick. LONGEST DRIVE Ollie Hynes. 2’s Pot Mary Neilan. BEST GUEST Peter Naughton 25 pts. 3rd Eldon Carey 26ptsc/b, 2nd Myra Coull 28pts, Winner of the Chairman’s Putter Joe Kernan 28pts c/b.