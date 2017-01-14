ALMERIA’S TOURISM REPRESENTATIVE FOR ANDALUCIA MEETS LEVANTE MAYORS AND ENTREPRENEURS IN MOJÁCAR

After meeting with Rosmari Cano, the Mayor of Mojácar, along with the town’s Councillor for Tourism, Emmanuel Agüero, Alfredo Valdivia, the Delegate for Tourism, presented the Andalucian Government’s new plans for the sector to the business people and Mayors of the Levante Almeriense region.

The event, which was held at Mojácar’s Hotel Marina Playa, aroused a lot of interest with numerous local business representatives and members of the Levante Almeriense Region Administration in attendance.

Alfredo Valdivia, reiterated the incentives and subsidies already in place, as well as presenting the future initiatives (some of which are already in their preliminary stages) that the Regional Government Tourism Ministry will work on during 2017.

The meeting dealt with several topics of interest to Mojácar and the local area, such as investments in; promotions and installations, increasing sports tourism, improvements to beaches, computerisation and, the improvement of accessibility to municipalities. For all these projects, the necessity of collaboration and talks between the Local Administrations in Tourism was stressed.

The Minister emphasized the importance of continuing to fight the seasonality of the tourism sector which is one of the priorities of the Ministry. He also presented the favourable data obtained at the close of last season, which was the region’s best ever, statistically speaking. During the month of November 2016 for example, tourism in the province of Almeria increased by 45% over the previous year.

He also reiterated the Regional Government’s commitment to the Levante Almeriense area, taking as an example the promotional work at the ITB Fair in Berlin. Also there are the tools available to help those in small, medium enterprises (Pymes) and entrepreneurs in general, in addition to the many subsidies, training courses and technical advice on offer from the Andalucía Lab organisation, among others.