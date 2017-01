Last Sunday saw over 330 runners taking part in the San Fulgencio II CARRERA DE REYES, Race of the Kings, which, despite the cold morning, also attracted the usual large crowd of spectators.

There were races over a 5km course for all age groups including children from cadetes and juveniles through to adults and the largest group of all, the veterans, one of whom, Mateo Pesquer Campos, was the overall winner in a time of 15,29.

The first woman home was Mari Carm Camacho Ballesta in 20,43.