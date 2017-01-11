RECORD FIGURES FOR ALICANTE AIRPORT

Alicante-Elche finally closed 2016 having processed a total of 12,344,945 passengers, representing an increase of 16.7% over the previous year. International traffic increased by 18.6% with 11,026,764 passengers travelling to, or arriving from, overseas. Internally, there were 1,307,111 passengers, 3.2% more than in 2015.

Broken down by international traffic nationalities, the countries that accounted for more passengers during 2016 were the United Kingdom, with 5,216,872 travellers ; Followed by Germany, with 877,155; Holland, with 770,798; Norway, with 754,408; Belgium, with 581,318, and Sweden, with 466,366 travellers. In terms of operations, according to data provided by Aena, the airport in Alicante-Elche managed a total of 87,113 flights.

The number of international increased by 20.9%, with a total of 71,931 while domestic commercial flights increased by 3.6% to 14,725 operations.

Internationally, most flights connected Alicante with the United Kingdom, with 32,451 operations; Germany, with 5,491 operations; Netherlands, with 4,848 operations; Norway, with 4,739 operations; Belgium, with 3,988 operations, and Sweden with 2,752 operations.

There was also an increase in the number of cargo flights processed by the airport through which 5,461 tons of goods were transported, 52.3% more than the previous year.

In December, the traffic grew 15% over the same month last year, with 700,220 passengers. Finally, the goods transported during the month of December exceeded 452 tonnes, a 4.6% increase over the same period in 2015.