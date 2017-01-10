ALL-NEW SCENIC AND GRAND SCENIC NAMED BEST MPV AT UK CAR OF THE YEAR AWARDS 2017

All-New Renault Scénic and Grand Scénic awarded ‘Best MPV’ at UK Car of the Year Awards 2017

Judged by some of the UK’s most influential motoring writers

Latest fourth generation Scénic described as stylish, confident and practical

UK COTY provides authoritative, independent advice to buyers

The distinctive fourth generation All-New Renault Scénic and Grand Scénic have been awarded the title of ‘Best MPV’ at the UK Car of the Year Awards 2017 today, just over a month after going on sale.

The stylish five-seat Scénic and seven-seat Grand Scénic, with unprecedented 20-inch wheels as standard and available with an abundance of innovative high-end safety and convenience features, were voted into first place thanks to its design, practicality and a sense of fun. The UK Car of the Year (UK COTY) Awards judging panel is made up of 27 independent, influential motoring journalists who assess more than 100 new cars to produce winners in 12 categories, from which one overall champion is chosen.

John Challen, Managing Director of the UK COTY Awards and Editor of ukcoty.co.uk, said of the All-New Scénic and Grand Scénic: “For situations where space is a must – especially for a large family, the Renaults get it spot on. Practicality taken to a whole new level in a pleasant environment.”

Indeed, other judges impressions of the cars included: “The best cure for parental depression”; “The Scénic gets so much right for families, it just has to be the winner in this sector”; “A car that proves there’s life in the MPV format yet” and “Style with substance. Demonstrates Renault’s new-found confidence”.

Paul Flanagan, Managing Director, Groupe Renault UK, commented: “Renault invented the compact MPV and now with the latest fourth generation, the All-New Scénic has brought distinctive design, innovative technologies and unprecendented safety to its category. To win ‘Best MPV’ so soon after launching in the UK from such a respected group of motoring experts really is a fantastic accomplishment and one that everyone at Renault UK is very proud of.”

As well as being the only vehicles in class to provide Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) with Pedestrian Detection as standard across the range – gaining a five-star Euro NCAP rating – the All-New Scénic and Grand Scénic are also available with a range of active and passive safety features such as Lane Keeping Assist, Fatigue Alert, Blind Spot Warning, Safe Distance Warning and Traffic Sign Recognition.

High-end technologies from the segment above such as an 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen and the Multi-Sense driving mode selector are available on a compact MPV for the first time. Other technologies such as Hands Free parking, 360-degree parking sensors, fulle LED headlights and BOSE® seven-speaker sound system.

The All-New Scénic and Grand Scénic are each offered in four trim levels – Expression+, Dynamique Nav, Dynamique S Nav and Signature Nav and each version provides a comprehensive standard specification. They remain as impressively practical as ever thanks to its modularity and class-leading storage and boot space.

The five-seat All-New Scénic has a best-in-class boot volume of 572-litres with all seats in the upright position and All-New Grand Scenic provides a maximum boot capacity of 1,737-litres with all seats folded. A feature carried over from the new Espace, the One Touch Folding rear seats can be folded effortlessly to achieve a flat floor.

The model is the only vehicle in its class in which this function can be activated from two different places: from inside the boot or by using the R-LINK 2 multimedia system in the dashboard. Other ingenious storage solutions, including four underfloor compartments, extend total cabin storage capacity to 57-litres, placing the All-New Scénic at the top of its class by offering up to twice as much space as its competitors.

The All-New Renault Scénic is priced from £21,445 OTR and the Grand Scénic from £23,375 OTR.

The arrival of the fourth generation Scénic signals the complete renewal of Renault’s all-new family car line-up – alongside Kadjar and the All-New Mégane and Mégane Sport Tourer – and the French manufacturer now has the youngest model range on sale in Europe.