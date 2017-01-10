MAZARRON FC 3 CARTAGENA FC UCAM 2

Mazarron scored a 92nd minute goal to gain an important victory against fourth placed Cartagena FC UCAM in an entertaining game at the Estadio Municipal.

After a quiet start the game burst to life in the 13th minute. Chino hit a superb free kick which was well saved by the visiting keeper but Raul was on hand to stab the rebound home. Two minutes later Juan Pedro was forced into action with a good save diving to his left to keep Cartagena at bay and Mazarron then again went close with an overhead kick from Boudia which went just wide of the far post.

Cartagena equalised after 20 minutes when a crossfield ball was well controlled by full back Jesus who hit a fierce shot past Juan Pedro into the roof of the net. Mazarron had a goal disallowed on 28 minutes when Jimmy’s cross was forced over the line by Ruben only to be denied by the linesman’s flag.

However, Cartagena took the lead two minutes later when a free kick from the half way line was headed down to central defender Pablo who made no mistake from six yards. The visitors were now having the better of the game but Mazarron delighted their supporters with an equaliser six minutes before half time. Chino’s free kick was headed on to Jimmy on the left and his cross was superbly headed into the top corner by new signing Dani Morallis.

Mazarron began the second half brightly with a spectacular overhead kick by Jimmy saved by the Cartagena keeper. They forced two corners in quick succession and should after taken the lead on 63 minutes. A superb through ball by substitute Domingo found Ruben running clear of the Cartagena defence but he placed his shot disappointingly wide of the far post.

Ruben then had another half chance but his shot was deflected off his own player to safety before Juan Pedro, not for the first time this season, kept Mazarron in the game with a superb save. Severiano’s fierce shot was heading for the top corner when the Mazarron keeper leapt high to turn the ball over the bar for a corner.

While the Mazarron supporters were happy to settle for a point against their high flying visitors, substitute Steven had other ideas. In the second minute of added time, he chased a hopeful long ball some 40 yards, outpacing the Cartagena full back before squaring the ball back to Raul who turned the ball home from an acute angle. The goal sparked wild celebrations from both players and supporters alike.

Team: Juan Pedro; Pedro (Domingo); Raso; Juan Andreo; Raul Torrano; Boudia; Dani Morallis; Ruben (Steven); Chino; Raul; Jimmy (Jose).

Man of the Match; Chino

Mazarron are at home again this weekend against Montecasillas