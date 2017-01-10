A KISS OR A CUDDLE RAISES €100 FOR REACH OUT

When members from Torrevieja based “Phoenix Solos Club” were enjoying this year’s Christmas Day Lunch at a 4* Benidorm Hotel one of their members was thinking of those less fortunate and had an idea to do something for them.

Maureen Bradford 81 from Villamartin offered a kiss to the men and a cuddle to the ladies in exchange for a donation of any amount to “Reach Out” the clubs supported charity in 2016.

Maureen said” I just looked at all the food we were eating and thought of all those poor people that don’t have anything and the idea just popped into my head”

Maureen can be seen in the centre of the photograph surrounded by members of the Phoenix Solos club and Lorraine who accepted the €100 raised on behalf of the “Reach Out” charity.