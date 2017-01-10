FORUM SWINGING IN THE RAIN

Forum Golf Society’s first event of 2017 was a Pairs Betterball stableford competition held at Aguilon on January 6th, with the winning pair being Dave & Wendy Greaves with 41points, one better than second placed Graham Tabberer & Chris Mardon

Three pairs had to be split on countback after all scored 38 points, with Yvonne Mackay & Ron Wileman third, Dave Jordan & Malcolm Tilley fourth and Fran Elam & Geoff Hebb fifth. Ian Postles & Ann Lawrence came sixth with 37 points, the same as seventh placed Keith Jackson & Peter Tinsley.

Forum´s upcoming fixtures are

20th January Stableford at Marina

3rd February Double Par Medal at Aguilon

17th February Stableford at Valle del Este

For further information, contact Phil Elam on 666 847840 / philjelam@yahoo.co.uk, or see www.forumgolfsociety.webs.com