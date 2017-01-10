FIRST DONATION OF THE NEW YEAR BY THE MASONIC HOME OF VALENCIA ASSOCIATION.

On Monday, 9th January, the Masonic Home of Valencia Association presented Jalon Valley Help with a new defibrillator machine for use in their new Casa de Animo drop-in centre in Alcalali.

The picture shows Vice President, Bruce Nightingale, of the Masonic Home presenting the machine to the President of Jalon Valley Help, Elaine Horton.

The picture also shows other members of the board of MHVA and some of the committee members of Jalon Valley Help. The Lady in the white cardigan is Kath Taylor, the manageress of the Moraira Charity Shop, which is operated by the Masonic Home Association.