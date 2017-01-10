ED AND JAN GET THE MONTGO SEASON STARTED ´WITH A FINE WIN.

First of all the committee and members of Montgo Golf Society would like to wish golfers everywhere a very happy and successful New Year.

On Friday 6th January we played our first event of 2017, and being the day after the Three Kings celebrations we started with a gentle better ball pairs competition. There were 32 players in the competition, kindly sponsored by Norman Howell, and most of the prizes went to our lady members. In third place were the all lady pairing of Stella Fox and Denise Cooper with a fine 40 points, whilst second place went to Roy Jones and Richard Fox with an equally impressive 41 points.

Top of the pile however were the pairing of Ed Wallace and Jan Jones with an excellent 43 points, with Jan using her shots well to add to their team score. The two nearest the pins went to ladies, with Jan Jones taking the 3rd and Celia Cronin the 16th, with nobody making a two on the day our stock of Montgo balls remained unscathed.

Our next event is on the 20th January, when we will be playing a stableford team accumulator. Guests are welcome, subject to availability and a current handicap certificate, and should register by visiting the website at www.montgogolfsociety.net and completing an online booking form.