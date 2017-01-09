STAND AND DELIVER!

ANDREW ATKINSON writes ….. WORK has got underway on a long awaited four-tier new stand at Segunda Regional Grupo 16 club CD Montesinos at the Municipal Stadium in Los Montesinos, Alicante, as part of a 110,000 euros redevelopment.

Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron announced the news ahead of the New Year, with work commencing in December, which includes wheel chair access throughout the stadium.

“It is good to see that the alterations and improvements of the Municipal Sports facilities within the Municipal Football stadium have begun,” said Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

CD Montesinos, who are currently in third place of the league table, will also have new changing facilities, to be used by a plethora of teams within the Vega Baja township, from juniors, to the Walking Football team, the ‘Monte Mentals’.

“Work has started updating the facilities at the football ground – including a new stand and new changing room facilities,” CD Montesinos spokesperson Eddie Cagagio told me.

“A new picnic area, toilet block and a storage room is also within the refurbishment,” said Eddie.

A new stand for the supporters has been at the top of the agenda for CD Montesinos, and Eddie said: “Meetings have taken place between club representatives, The Full Monte Supporters and the Town Hall over the past 18 months.

“The meetings involved the Mayor Jose Manuel Butron and the Sports Councillor – who have been true to their word in getting the finance needed for the exciting project and that work would begin.”

CD Montesinos have a fans’ base of over 400 supporters – known as ‘The Full Monte’ Supporters Club – that are the envy of local amateur football within the Vega Baja region.

“The project work has been much needed, and requested, to improve the facilities and it is good to see work has now commenced,” said Eddie.

“It is a significant plus that a new four tier stand is being built behind the dug outs at the ground. Everyone at the club are highly delighted that improvements are being made,” added Eddie.

Works will also include a new entrance, to and from the Municipal swimming area facilities, linking it to the Municipal Campo.

CD Montesinos host Grupo 15 club Elche Sporting on January 8 in a friendly fixture (KO 4.30pm) ahead of the first league game of 2017 on January 11, away against Grupo Caliche (K0) 9.15pm, to be played at the UD Horadada Athletic ground.

CD Montesinos coach Carlos Perez will see his team host their first home league game of 2017 on January 15 against Benijofar (KO, TBC).