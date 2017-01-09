NATURAL PARK RESTRICTS ACCESS

The management of the natural park in La Mata is restricting access to many areas during the coming weeks while staff carry out maintenance work to the tracks and roads in large parts of the protected area.

The aim is to stop the deterioration of the pinewood forests and adjoining trails in La Mata which are suffering from constant use by cyclists, motorcycles, horse riders, quad bikes and even cars, and many of which are in areas that are unauthorised for public use.

The works are being carried out by the public company Vaersa. They include the erection of wooden fencing around pine areas and zones that are very busy and suffer from years of deterioration because of their intensive use.