LOS AMIGOS DE MAZARRON FC GALA WEEK

As part of the Gala Week Celebrations, Los Amigos de Mazarron FC are hosting their annual Celebrity Golf Tournament in support of Mazarron Football Club on Monday 20th March at the Camposol Club de Golf.

Teams from around the region are invited to join celebrities Alvin Martin, Gary Marshall, Tony Currie and Peter Reeves in a Texas Scramble competition. The event is being sponsored for the third year running by Expat Pensions, the trading name in the EU of the UK-based Magna Wealth Management Ltd. Expat Pensions is well known to many in the Mazarron area.

Managing Director Angela South has worked closely with Shirley Fisher Legal & Financial Services, in the offices they share at the Camposol Business Centre, for many years and we would again like to thank them for their continued support for this popular event.

Green fees are just €25 with buggies available at a shared cost of €20 (€10 per person). A two course carvery lunch at a cost of €8.50 per head will follow the golf and presentations will be made to the winning team and winners of the longest drive and nearest the pin competitions by Alvin Martin. Alvin, ex West Ham United and England International, is the guest speaker at the 8th Annual Gala Evening and Dinner at the Hotel la Cumbre on the following day, Tuesday 21st March, along with well known UK comedian Gary Marshall.

There will be a shotgun start at 9.30 am and bacon or sausage sandwiches and tea/coffee will, be available for purchase in the Club House before tee-off.

Please ring Dave on 634 338 770 or email losamigosdemazarronfc@hotmail.co.uk for full details or to enter the competition.