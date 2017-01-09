HAND GRENADE FOUND CLOSE TO ALICANTE SCHOOL

The National Police are investigating the discovery of a hand grenade after they were alerted to the object close to a school in Alicante by a woman who was walking her dog.

The find occurred last Monday evening with the area immediately cordoned off by agents from the e Provincial Security Brigade.

EOD experts (Tedax) found the grenade to be of Polish origin, but it was in a very decayed lacking both the ring and the safety pin.

Once the condition was verified, the Tedax officers removed the grenade for later destruction in the facilities of the Explosive Deactivation Group of the National Police in Alicante.