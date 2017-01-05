THREE KINGS VISIT VEGA BAJA HOSPITAL

The Councillor of Festivities, Mariola Rocamora, accompanied the Three Kings on Wednesday as they made their traditional visit to the Vega Baja Hospital, where they delivered toys to the children.

The Councillor said that “it is an endearing event that we cannot miss, because the children look forward to the visit of the Magi for many days. They also enjoy being the very first to greet them personally following their arrival in Orihuela “.

The three Magi will make their first visit to Orihuela where they were met by the mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, and his councillors, prior to a reception given in their honour.

That will take place in the Town Hall at 10.30 hours, following which their Majesties will move to the Circus Theatres to collect the children’s letters before the traditional Cavalcade.

At 6:00 p.m., the Three Kings Parade will leave from the neighborhood of Las Espeñetas and will travel through the streets of the Oriolano municipality with their final destination being C/San Gregorio.