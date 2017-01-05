THREE KEY TRENDS FOR THE STYLE CONSCIOUS MAN

January is a great time to update your style and the sales make getting a new look more affordable and fun. To help you or your other half look bang on trend from shoes to specs, Specsavers Opticas have identified three great trends which you can try this month.

Feeling the Blues – Don’t worry about the January blues – embrace them! From intense, inky hues to brighter indigo shades, blue is the colour to be seen in this season. Softer than black, with universal masculine appeal, it gives a stylish, contemporary edge to tailored suits and overcoats. Or, for a more casual, sporty look, opt for a lighter denim shade. Blue glasses are a great way to make eyes pop and there are lots of shades to play with depending on your skin tone and how bold you’re feeling.

Layering – To keep warm and be fashion forward try layering. Classic layering of teaming suits with overcoats always looks great, but you can also experiment with different styles, lengths, materials and colours for a style that’s all your own. For a more subtle take on this trend, invest in glasses with different layered colours or materials.

Style Mash-up – Whether it’s clothing, shoes, accessories or luggage, this season it’s all about mixing it up. Blur the boundaries between smart and casual with a variety of fabrics, materials and textures. Don’t be afraid to go bold. Clash man-made fabrics with natural fibres, and go for contrasting colours. This is a big eyewear trend, too. Think metal inlaid with acrylic or acetate to give your specs a unique edge.

Specsavers Opticas stocks a wide range of own brand and designer glasses with classic, conservative and daring options for day and night. Their staff are trained to offer style advice on the best choices for your colouring, look and face shape, as well as tell you about the latest trends. To find your nearest Specsavers store, book an eye test or view the full range of eyewear online visit www.specsavers.es