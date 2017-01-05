PLAZA GOLF AT RODA

Our last game of 2016 took us too Roda a very popular course. A great game had by all with some fantastic scores too. The 2s pot saw Joost take 62€ home.

The nearest the pins were sponsored by the committee, hole 2 was taken by our lowest handicap player Kevin Harmison, hole 7 by our lovely Liz Sully and hole 11 by Bob Rankin, hole 13 was claimed by Joost, all collecting 12.50€ bar tab for the Alehouse.

Last place was taken by Colin Kenidy and best lady was taken by Liz Sully. Well done to all. Our guests saw Joost coming in with 33 points and Grant Mchardy with a great 34 points taking home wine and golf balls.

Our members saw Kevin Harmison coming in 3rd place with his handicap of 0.7 scoring an impressive 37 points receiving 25€ Phil de lacy with his handicap of 15 also scored a great 37 points and claimed second on count-back taking home 35€ and our Tony Smale with his handicap of 12 scored an amazing 38 points collected 50€.

Thanks for all attending this event and making this society great, look forward to seeing you all in 2017.

New members always welcomed, please get in touch with us at theplazagolfsociety@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page. Next event is Villamartin Friday13th January.