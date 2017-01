PINATAR ARENA WINTER SEASON GETS UNDERWAY

MC Alger from Algeria’s Premier League overturned Shanghai Shenxin by 2-0 in the first of many friendly matches that will be played at Pinatar Arena in the coming weeks. The match was played in front of about 250 spectators.

The Chinese team led by Spanish coach Juan Ignacio Martinez, who was a player at both Orihuela and Torrevieja between 1997 – 2001, had chances but fell to a goal in each half from Hachoud and Bougueche

SHANGHAI SHENXIN: Tang, Hu, Zhang, Lin, Zhang Yifeng, Gu Bin, Zhang Yudong, Liu, Tan, Ji Jun and Wu. They also played Sun, Zhao, Li, Chen, Ye, Yan, Wang, Chen, Zhang and Liu. Coach: Juan Ignacio Martínez.

MC ALGER: Chaouchi, Hachoud, Boudebouda, Azzi, Mebarakou, Kacem, Mokdad, Derradja, Aouedj, Djemaouni and Bougueche. They also played Amachi, Bramki, Bouhenna, Cherif El Ouazanni, Chita and Seguer. Coach: Kamel Moussa.

Goals: 0-1 Minute 31 Hachoud. 0-2 Minute 58 Bougueche.

REFEREE: Orenes of Murcia