This was the third year running that the Blarney Stone, Zeniamar organised a sponsored New Years Day Dip to raise money for AECC Maria and the Pink Ladies/Panthers.

There were 14 swimmers this year, including Carl and Simon Morton, his son-in-law and Grandson that were crazy enough to take the plunge in the, much colder then normal, sea.

Because of the recent storms we have had the sea was colder and very rocky underfoot.

From the swimmers sponsorship and money collected on the day, and a raffle which will take place on the presentation night, 26th January at the Blarney Stone, hopefully MARIA AND THE PINK LADIES AND PANTHERS?