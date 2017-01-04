CARP R US EGM

Following over a decade of service to the club, both John and Angela Brightling have stepped down from their respective roles as President and Treasurer. On behalf of the members can I take this opportunity to thank them for all they have done for the club over the years, it is much appreciated.

As a result, the club will be holding an EGM on Sunday 15th January at 11.00 am at its HQ, Bar El Alto La Dolores which is to be found just off the N322 between La Mata and Guardamar.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carprus.weebly.com or on our Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.

The club is currently looking for new members and anyone interested can contact us through the Facebook page, the website or calling the club secretary, Steve Fell on 634379081.