FIFTY MILLION VISITORS FOR LA ZENIA BOULEVARD

La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre celebrated the arrival of its 50 millionth visitor just prior to Christmas since it first opened its doors in September 2012 with the unsuspecting shopper rewarded with a trip to New York valued at three thousand euros.

The figure was reached on 23 December which was marked by numerous events including bands and various shows in order to celebrate the occasion.

Almudena Soubrier, Chief Executive of the Zenia Boulevard, thanked all the visitors who have visited the mall since it first opened on the Orihuela Costa “as they are the people who have enabled the centre to become so full of life and to achieve such success. Now we look forward to an even bigger party when we reach the next milestone of 100 million.”