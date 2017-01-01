VALENCIAN COMMUNITY HOSTED 8 MILLION FOREIGN TOURISTS IN 2016

377,912 foreign tourists in November, 18.4% more than in the same month of the previous year.

7,463,665 International visitors in the first eleven months of 2016.

70% of the foreign tourists who arrived by air into the Comunitat used El Altet Airport.

46.1% more German tourists and 31.3% more French. The number of Britons is stable.

The number of non-Spanish visitors to the Community increased by 16.8% in the first eleven months of the year and El Altet Airport, which accounted for 70% of arrivals by air, grew by 14.6%

The Tourism Secretary, Francesc Colomer, said that the figures show that services, facilities and destinations offered by the Comunitat are exactly what visitors are looking for and that the “double-digit growth during the off-season shows that efforts by tourism agents are also bearing fruit in terms of a more even seasonal spread, which is very positive in ensuring that tourism a dynamic, all year round, activity which will have a far greater economic impact, particularly with the generation of employment “.

He said that the results lead us to believe that, with the inclusion of the December data, the year will close, with the Community having hosted about eight million international tourists, an increase of more than 16% over 2015 “.

All of the markets showed some growth in November, with the exception of the British market that was about the same as last year, 2015.

The Regional Secretary of Tourism said that the Valencian Tourism Agency was extremely encouraged by the results and now plans to carry out an “extensive assortment of promotional activities during 2017” aimed at “generating addition tourists throughout the year to coastal destinations as well as to those in the city and inland with more emphasis being placed on increasing the average stay and spending at the destination”.

The November data showed a year-on-year increase of 46.1% in the number of tourist arrivals from Germany, 31.3% in the case of the French market with a further positive development of tourists from the Nordic countries (up 21.8%), the Netherlands (+ 19.5%) and Italy (6.6%). Meanwhile, tourists from the UK, a total of 127,765 in November, was about the same as in 2015.

Access routes show that those arriving by air had a share of 80.45% of the total with a growth of 31.1% in November at Valencia airport and 14.6% in Alicante-Elche, but Alicante continued to attract the lions share with more than 70% of the total arrivals to the Region.

At the national level, Spain received more than 71.6 million foreign tourists from January to November, an increase of 10.1% over the same period in 2015, and is expected to close 2016 with 74 million international tourists showing an increase in tourist spending of 10%. If confirmed, it would mark a new record, with 8.8% more tourists and an increase in spending to over 6.7 billion euros.

Catalonia (17 million), the Balearic Islands (12.9 million) and the Canaries (12 million) were the regions that attracted the most tourists during the first eleven months of the year, with increases of 3.8%, 12% and 12.7 % respectively.

Andalusia followed with 10.1 million visitors, 12.9% more than in 2015 while the Comunitat Valenciana with 7.4 million tourists (+ 16.8%) and the Community of Madrid, with 5.3 million visitors (+ 12.6%), closed the list of the Autonomous Communities showing the greatest increases.