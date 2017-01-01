LA FLORIDA SEES IN 2017 WITH A FABULOUS DISPLAY OF FIREWORKS

Over 1.000 spectators gathered in La Florida to enjoy a fabulous display of fireworks put on for them by local bars and restaurants.

The Local, The Abbey, and Waldemar’s in La Florida were the venues for some of the most spectacular displays of fireworks on the Orihuela-Costa which saw 2017 in with a bang.

Spectators enjoyed more than 10 minutes of fireworks from the three La Florida venues as the night skies were lit up and the Orihuela-Costa bid farewell to 2016.

The display started at midnight and family and friends welcomed 2017 with dancing, singing, and laughter.

Felix ano nuevo!