QUIRÓNSALUD CHOSEN AS BEST VALENCIAN PRIVATE HOSPITAL

The Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja has been chosen as the best private hospital in the Valencian Community, according to the Hospital Excellence Index of the Instituto Coordenadas.

The index analyses the standard of healthcare provided in both public and private hospitals, as well as the quality of care and opinions of 1,450 professionals who work in the centres, or in their environment. The results were based on information collected in November and December of this year.

Hospital excellence implies the sum of quality of care, hospital service, well-being and patient satisfaction, personal attention and efficiency of resources.

According to Jesús Sánchez Lambás, executive vice president of Instituto Coordenadas and Director of the IEH 2016 project, the objective of this initiative is to reward excellence, innovation and social welfare of hospitals since health care is considered as one of the basic pillars of the welfare state.

“Having now obtained the grading of “excellent” this result consolidates Quirónsalud as the highest quality private healthcare group in Spain, according to the announcement in which the Instituto Coordenadas thanks the group for achieving “a new impetus which is constantly improving the treatment that the health system is able to provide to patients”.