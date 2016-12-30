UK CAR MOST AT RISK OF BEING STOLEN: PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4S

MyCarCheck.com has named the five cars most at risk of being stolen in 2016. The list is topped by some distance by the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, with 1 in 6 registrations checked returning a stolen warning.

Second most at risk was the Mercedes-Benz CLC 220 Cdi Sport Auto, with 1 in 11 checked returning a stolen warning, followed by the Range Rover Evoque Dynamics D4A, Honda Jazz SE CVT and Ford Fiesta Zetec.

Cars with highest percentage of stolen warnings in 2016

Make and model % checks

1 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 16.67%

2 Mercedes-Benz CLC 220 Cdi Sport Auto 9.09%

3 Range Rover Evoque Dynamics D4A 5.26%

4 Honda Jazz SE CVT 1.33%

5 Ford Fiesta Zetec 0.26%

Source: Mycarcheck.com (models with minimum 10 checks giving at least 2 stolen warnings)

Head of MyCarCheck.com, Roger Powell, said: “It should come as no surprise that the cars most at risk of being stolen in 2016 are prestige models: a Porsche 911 sports car, Mercedes-benz Clc220 coupe and Land Rover Evoque SUV. They are desirable to used car buyers and targeted by car thieves due to the profit potential.

“The fact that the UK’s best-selling car, the Fiesta, is fifth on our list shows that any used car for sale can potentially be stolen. While the risk of buying one is relatively low, you must weigh that against the embarrassment of being pulled by the police and finding yourself massively out of pocket when it is seized and returned to its rightful owner. That’s why all motor traders use vehicle provenance checks and we urge all consumers to do the same.

“The latest British Crime Survey showed that vehicle theft is on the rise for the first time in 20 years. The period April 2015 to March 2016 saw an 8% rise, with 80,047 vehicles recorded as stolen. You also have to bear in mind that cars stolen during house burglaries or by asset fraud aren’t included, so the problem is serious and getting worse.”

With information from the police, DVLA, insurers and finance houses, My Car Check holds comprehensive data on every vehicle on UK roads – things that buyers should be aware of before making an offer.

CDL Vehicle Information Services, which owns My Car Check, performs over a million look-ups a day for companies including AutoExpress, CompareTheMarket, Go-Compare, Moneysupermarket, Swiftcover, Tesco and WhatCar?.