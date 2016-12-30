THREE KINGS PARADE 2017 IN TORREVIEJA

The Three Wise Men, Melchior, Caspar and Balthasar, will be arriving in Torrevieja next Thursday, 5th of January 2017.

The traditional Epiphany will start at 5pm with the arrival of the Three Wise Men at the Torrevieja’s port, where they’ll greet all children.

They will then move away along the Dique de Levante towards the monument “Monumento al Hombre del Mar”, and from there along calle Ramón y Cajal, Zoa up to calle Ramón Gallud, where they parade will finish in the main church square of the Iglesia Arciprestal Inmaculada Concepción.

They will then pay homage to the living nativity scene in the square which will be enacted by the students of the local school of theatre.

Date: On Thursday 5th january 2017

Time: from 5:30PM

Place: Torrevieja port

Price: Free

Organized by: Concejalía de Comercio del Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.