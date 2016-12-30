A STAR STUDDED NIGHT WITH LOS AMIGOS DE MAZARRON FC

Tickets are on sale for the eighth Los Amigos de Mazarron FC Gala Evening and Dinner to be held on Tuesday 21st March 2017 at the Hotel la Cumbre Puerto de Mazarron. Ticket prices remain the same as they have for the last four years at €40 with limited VIP places available at €50.

The Guest Speaker is Alvin Martin, former West Ham United and England central defender. Alvin spent 20 years with West Ham and gained 17 international caps with England. Only four West Ham players have made more first team appearances than Alvin who made 596 scoring 34 goals. For a number of years Alvin has hosted a radio show on Talk Sport and is also an accomplished After Dinner Speaker.

Comedian Gary Marshall who did such an excellent job as Master of Ceremonies last year is returning in March and will this year be doing a 30 minute comedy act in addition to his MC duties. Gary has made numerous TV appearances including Opportunity Knocks, Laugh A Minute, Big Night Out and Stand and Deliver.

Gary has also appeared at the European Champions League Final Dinner, The PGA Luncheon at the Grosvenor House in London, Andrew Flintoff’s Testimonial Dinner and at FA Cup Final Corporate Hospitality events. The musical entertainment for the evening will be provided by Woody and the event is again sponsored jointly by Ibex Insurance and Mazarron Entertainments Group.

You can also reserve a room at the Hotel La Cumbre via Los Amigos at €30 for a double room (€15 pp) without breakfast or €25 for a single room without breakfast.

Tickets for the Gala Dinner are on sale at the weekly Los Amigos meetings at the Club House, Camposol Club de Golf every Thursday at 4 pm. Alternatively, you can ring Barbara on 627 012 646, Dave on 634 369 639, Gerard on 624 320 567 or email pamada.1130@yahoo.co.uk.