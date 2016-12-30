198 REFUGEES ARRIVE IN SPAIN FROM GREECE

198 refugees have arrived in Spain from Greece under the European Union relocation programme set up to tackle the humanitarian consequences of the war in Syria. The group, made up of 65 men, 49 women and 84 children, will be received in 15 different Spanish provinces.

The refugees arrived at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport in 83 family groups of which 65 are men, 49 are women and 84 are children.

They will be dispersed to Barcelona (51), Seville (19), Valencia (18), Granada (14), Majorca (13), Huesca (13), Castellon (12), Murcia (11), Madrid (10), Cordoba (10), Ávila (7), Cadiz (6), Segovia (5), Soria (5) and Palencia (4). Of this total, 144 are of Syrian nationality, 52 are Iraqi, 1 is Eritrean and 1 is Iranian.

The Spanish System for the Reception and Integration of applicants/beneficiaries of international protection offers its beneficiaries a stay at a reception centre of the Ministry of Employment and Social Security or of an NGO (subsidised by the government) at which they are guaranteed lodging, meals, legal advice, psychological assistance, social care and advice, accompaniment to education centres, public health and social centres, language learning and basic social skills, guidance and intermediation for vocational training and job reinsertion, cultural activities and economic aid.