MUCIA DEPUTY HEAPS MORE DOUBTS ON FUTURE OF CORVERA

The Podemos deputy in the Murcia Assembly, Andrés Pedreño, has said that the region has only one viable airport and that is San Javier.

It channels more than 1 million passengers a year through its doors and once again, after being let down by successive Murcian Assemblies, it continues to offer excellent facilities as it attracts additional European connections.

He recalled that the PSOE had promised a new International airport that would not cost the region a single euro. Ten years and 200 million euros later they are unable to deliver their original undertaking.

Pedreño said that for this reason, Podemos, the purple formation, is vehemently opposed to the closure of San Javier and “if the people want to open Corvera, which he suggests is doubtful, it will cost even more public money with no guarantees, other than the fact that it will necessitate the closure of an airport that works extremely well and is profitable.”

Pedreño said that it should be the law of competitiveness that decides if Corvera is more profitable than San Javier.

The deputy doubts that any concessionaire would be able to make any guarantees if and when Corvera opens. They certainly wouldn’t be able to guarantee a profit which is what the management of San Javier have been and will continue to do in the future.

But there are still many members of the Murcia Assembly who feel that no company will want to get into such a ruinous mess, as just about everybody continues to doubt the future profitability of Corvera International Airport.