GALA DEL TENIS VALENCIANO

Former ATP Number 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero was in Torrevieja last week along with Arancha Parram, a Spanish Olympian from Rio 2016.

The pair were at Torrevieja Tennis Club, with representatives of the Generalitat, as guests at the Valencian Community Tennis Championships.

Just about every club in the Community was represented as the players battled it out in an effort to show their potential, many on the biggest stage of their career.

Torrevieja Tennis Club finished in fourth place overall with a total of 11 team trophies in the season 2016.

Individual prizes went to Torrevieja Club Members as follows:

Lina Nikolova and Aryna Stoliarchuck Womens Open Doubles runners-up

Pedro Castaño and Rogelio Losada Runners-up in 70+ veterans

Alberto García García Runner-up Alevin individual