CIVIL GUARD CHARGES 28 PEOPLE INVOLVED IN COCKFIGHTS

Eight people were arrested in the Valencian town of Guadassuar, just north of Gandia, at the weekend, for their involvement in the organisation of an illegal cockfight. A further 20 participants were arrested but released with charges still pending.

Agents from the Guardia Civil also rescued 59 roosters, many of them with life threatening injuries.

In addition, more than 5,500 euros was seized at the event and a further 300 people identified as spectators.

The raid and subsequent arrests were made by the Guardia Civil in cooperation with agents from the local police in Guadassuar after they were informed of earlier events that had taken place in the town.

Spectators paid 10 euros each to attend the cockfights which were advertised in bars and cafes throughout the area.

Although charges have and will be raised against the 28 organisers the Guardia are still considering what action they might take against the spectators.

Eleven of the roosters have since been put down due to the injuries they suffered at the event.

The proceedings have been made available to the Court of Instruction nº 1 of Alzira (Valencia).

